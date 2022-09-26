5 sought in Montgomery County gun store burglary, $15k reward offered

article

Local and federal authorities are searching for a group of people who they say burglarized a Pennsylvania gun store over the weekend.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) shared a handout Monday that described a burglary at Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield, Montgomery County.

Authorities shared a surveillance image of five people wanted for robbing the store during the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 24.

The AFT and National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $15k reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects accused of robbing the gun shop.

"ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms," said Matthew Varisco, Special Agent in charge of ATF’s Philadelphia Field Division.

"ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence, combined with our community and law enforcement partnerships, will leverage investigative resources to recover the stolen firearms."

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects or the robbery itself should contact the ATF or the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.