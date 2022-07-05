Expand / Collapse search

Police: Woman fatally shot in the torso, face in Oxford Circle

By FOX 29 Staff
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives in Philadelphia are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in Oxford Circle. 

According to police, the shooting took place on the 1200 block of Magee Avenue at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday. 

Authorities say a 32-year-old woman was shot in the torso, face and left arm. 

Medics transported her to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 8:02 a.m., according to officials. 

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police say. 