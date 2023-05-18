Police: Woman found shot in Philadelphia basement apartment, suspect arrested

article

A woman is fighting for her life after police say she was found shot multiple times inside a West Philadelphia apartment Thusday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Sylvania Gardens apartment building on the 400 block of South 48th Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 45-year-old woman on the couch of a basement apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout her body, police said.

The woman, who has not been pubically identified, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she was admitted in critical condition, according to authorities.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said a person was arrested who fit the description given by a witness of someone seen leaving the apartment after the shooting.

Authorities have not said what that person's possible involvement in the shooting may have been.