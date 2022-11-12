Police: Woman killed, man injured during overnight double shooting in North Philadelphia

A woman is dead, and a man injured, after a shooting erupted in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood Friday night.

Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive just before midnight.

Both victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds, and transported to a local hospital.

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, but the woman was later pronounced dead.

Several shell casings were found at the scene, but no weapon has been recovered and no arrests made.