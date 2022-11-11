West Philadelphia triple shooting critically injures 1 woman; 2 other women hospitalized, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in West Philadelphia that critically injured one woman, while two other women are recovering.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 5200 block of Webster Street, around 7 p.m. Friday.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said 18th District officers responded to the address on the report of a shooting.

MORE HEADLINES:

They found the three women all suffering from gunshot wounds and police took all three to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Two of the women had non-life threatening injuries, according to Inspector Pace, while the third woman, said to be 28, was shot multiple times and is listed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the large crime scene, but say no weapons have been recovered.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.