Police: Woman robbed at knifepoint at Delaware motel
article
DOVER, Del. - Police say a woman was robbed at a Delaware motel when two suspects approached her with knives and demanded money.
The Dover Police Department said the early Sunday robbery occurred at a room in a motel room off DuPont Highway.
The woman gave the suspects an undisclosed amount of cash before the pair fled in car, according to police.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement