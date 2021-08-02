Police: Woman robbed at knifepoint at Delaware motel

article

Police say a woman was robbed at a Delaware motel when two suspects approached her with knives and demanded money.

The Dover Police Department said the early Sunday robbery occurred at a room in a motel room off DuPont Highway.

The woman gave the suspects an undisclosed amount of cash before the pair fled in car, according to police.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter