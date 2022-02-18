Police: Woman shot in face after man fired at dog that was attacking child in East Germantown

A woman is recovering in the hospital after Philadelphia police say she was shot in the face after a bullet fired at an attacking dog may have ricocheted.

The incident occurred on the 6100 block of Ogontz Avenue Friday morning around 7:14 p.m.

Police say two dogs were mauling a small child, and a man with a permit to carry a firearm attempted to shoot one of the dogs.

A 22-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the face after investigators say the bullet intended for the dog may have ricocheted.

She was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center in Elkins Park in a private vehicle. She was listed in stable condition.

Police say the child is in stable condition after suffering bit marks to the face and legs.

One of the dogs is deceased and the other was taken in by animal control.

