Suspects charged with holding family hostage inside Philadelphia home for days, DA says

Authorities have announced two arrests following an investigation into situation where police say a Philadelphia family was held captive throughout a weekend.

Police say the situation began back on Friday, Feb. 4 when a 45-year-old man was robbed and abducted by three suspects in front of his home on the 4600 block of Decatur Street in Holmesburg.

Philadelphia Police Captain Jack Ryan told reporters that the "criminal gang" ten entered the home and held the family of three, including a 10-month-old child, captive throughout the weekend.

When the victim’s father and a friend came to the house during the weekend, police say they were also held captive by the group.

During the weekend, police say the suspects forced the victim to withdraw significant amounts of cash from various banks as his family continued to be held hostage.

Ryan says at one point during the weekend one of the family members was tortured. They were treated for their injuries at the hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

A police source told FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce that the male victim was also taken to Rivers Casino to collect money.

Police sources believe the abductors let him go near the casino and the man rushed to a Wawa on Tulip Street to call police.

This week, police announced an arrest of two suspects in connection to the incident. They were identified by police as Anthony Clark, 52, and George Pollydore, 28.

Both men face a number of charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, robbery, and related offense.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Clark was arrested after going to a bank and attempting to withdraw funds stolen from the family back on Feb. 7. The bank teller realized that a crime might be in progress and alerted a police officer who took Clark into custody.

After further investigation, Pollydore was identified as a suspect. He was taken into custody Wednesday.

The District Attorney’s Office says Pollydore was on court supervision from a 2016 theft case at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and the DA’s office says they have requested both suspects be held without bail.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter