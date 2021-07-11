Police: Double shooting leaves 2 hurt after fight breaks out at bar in Northeast Philadelphia

A man and a woman were shot overnight after a fight broke out at a bar in Northeast Philadelphia.

The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. on Rising Sun Avenue in Lawndale at the Krush Bar and Grill.

According to police, the man was shot five times in the torso and once in the right arm. The woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

No arrests has been made and no weapons were recovered.

