Police: Woman shot twice while sitting in car in West Philadelphia

A woman has been hospitalized after a shooting incident late Sunday.

The incident happened on the 100 block of North Peach Street in West Philadelphia at approximately 9:10 p.m.

A 24-year-old black woman was sitting in her car with a man when she was shot twice in the left shoulder by unknown suspects.

The male passenger jumped out of the car and fled on foot. She drove to 5900 block of Haverford Ave where she was picked up by police and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

She is currently listed in stable condition No arrests have been made and no weapon recovered.

An investigation remains underway.

