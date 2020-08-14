Expand / Collapse search

Police: Woman's body found inside home in Kingsessing

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

KINGSESSING - Authorities are investigating after the body of a woman was found partially decomposed Friday afternoon in Kingsessing. 

The gruesome discovery was reportedly made inside a home on the 5000 block of Woodland Avenue just after 12 p.m.

Police have not released the identity of the woman who they say is 41-years-old.

More details will be released as the investigation develops. 

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP 