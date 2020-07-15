Police: Woman's body found inside plastic container in South Philadelphia

article

Authorities are investigating after they say a woman's body was found inside a plastic container wrapped in saran wrap Wednesday morning in South Philadelphia.

The gruesome discovery was made on the 3000 block of Wharton Street just before 10 a.m.

First responders pronounced the woman dead on the scene around 10:15 a.m.

Investigators have not reported the identity of the victim.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP