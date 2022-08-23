Poll: Students who listen to music while studying get higher grades

article

Along with books, notebooks, pens, and pencils — new research shows music may also help children achieve better grades.

Market research company OnePoll, on behalf of CSU Global, surveyed 2,000 Americans about their music and study habits and found that those who play music were likelier to have a GPA.

Half the respondents said they regularly listened to music while studying. Sixty percent of the respondents said they studied better with sound on in the background.

Other findings include:

58% of 18- to 25-year-olds said they listened to music while studying

Two in three Americans listen to music while working

For those who do listen to music while studying, 80% of respondents said that it’s therapeutic and three in four respondents said music helped them absorb information more

"There are a variety of platforms students can tap into to aid their studying habits, whether it’s an instrumental music playlist on Spotify, a soothing meditation on Calm, or rain sounds on YouTube," Dr. Christina Agvent, program director of teaching and learning at CSU Global said to talker.news. "There is something out there to fit every student’s preferences and study styles."

So what music goes best with studying?

Results showed classical music is the best choice when studying. R&B, classic and country followed. At the bottom of the list were pop/top 100 and instrumental soundtrack.

"Listening to music while studying can be an extremely helpful tool for some students in improving their focus," Dr. Agvent said. "I encourage all to explore different genres or other sounds to discover what may be the best fit for them in aiding their educational experience."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

