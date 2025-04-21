Pope Francis: Remembering the pope’s 2015 visit to Philadelphia

As the world mourns the devastating loss of the 88-year-old pontiff, FOX 29 is reflecting on Pope Francis’ historic and unforgettable visit to Philadelphia back in 2015.

Two years after being elected, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church made his first and only trip to the United States for the "World Meeting of Families."

Pope Francis in Philadelphia

Pope Francis spent the final two days of his 10-day North American trip in Philadelphia.

His visit was filled with special moments, which began the moment he landed at Philadelphia International Airport, and blessed a 10-year-old boy with cerebral palsy.

Speech at Independence Mall

On his way to make a speech at Independence Mall, Pope Francis stopped to kiss a newborn baby in the crowd, then blessed a boy diagnosed with cancer on his 4th birthday.

The pope then addressed the City of Philadelphia from the same lectern Abraham Lincoln used to deliver the Gettysburg Address.

"It is imperative that the followers of various religions join their voices in calling for peace, tolerance and respect for the dignity and rights of others," Pope Francis said.

Meeting with inmates

Away from the crowds, the pope made it a point to meet with inmates and families impacted by violent crimes during a visit to Curren Fromhold Correctional Facility.

He was even presented with a handmade chair built by the prisoners.

Papal Mass

Pope Francis’ Philadelphia visit came to a close with a Papal Mass on the Parkway with an estimated 1 million people in attendance from all over the world.

"Please know that as I prepare to leave, I do so with a heart full of gratitude and hope," he said in his final message before leaving the city with a last impression.



