Popular car brands being targeted by TikTok challenge, police say

Authorities in Philadelphia believe a string of recent car thefts and break-ins is linked to an existing TikTok challenge that targets two of the most popular car brands.

Investigators say thieves are learning how hot wire vehicles using something as simple as a USB cord. A since-deleted TikTok video gives viewers step-by-step instructions.

Police believe the thieves are targeting Kia's and Hyundai's, specifically. The automakers are recommending anti-theft bars for ignition model cars, and immobilizers on newer models.

John McIntyre, a Mayfair resident whose Hyundai was broken into and ignition set up broken, told FOX 29 police were investigating three other similar break-ins and two vehicle thefts.

Philadelphia police are working to collect data on how many Kia's and Hyundai's were vandalized or stolen as part of the challenge. Meanwhile, residents are growing frustrated.

"Sooner or later they're going to get caught, it's not too funny," Dan Foker said.

A Philadelphia-based law firm has since joined an Ohio firm in a class action lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai, arguing the vehicles targeted aren't equipped with ant-theft technology.