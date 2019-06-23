Popular knitting website bans users from showing support for Trump, sharing pro-Trump designs

article

A popular knitting and crocheting website has decided to ban support of Donald Trump and his administration, saying that support for Trump is equivalent to white supremacy.

Ravelry made the announcement on Sunday.

"We cannot provide a space that is inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy," the announcement said. "Support of the Trump administration is undeniably support for white supremacy."

The company said in a post that the ban on any support for Trump includes forum posts, projects, patterns, profiles, and all other content.

"You can still participate if you do in fact support the administration, you just can’t talk about it here," the post said.

Commenters on Ravelry's tweet about the new policy said that Trump supporters had been sharing "build the wall patterns, Confederate flag patterns."

It's estimated that eight million people use Ravelry.