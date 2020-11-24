Popular pretzel shop in South Philly in need of help amid COVID-19 pandemic

Center City Soft Pretzel Company on Washington Avenue has been a South Philly staple for 40 years, but the pandemic left this family-owned small business short on money.

Add to the mix, a devasting power surge last week that damaged their essential equipment.

"Our business is down 80% right now, so with schools not being in session, hospitals don't want visitors coming in, vendors, who are they vending to? There's no one in Center City," general manager Erika Bonnett said.

Bonnett, whose dad started the business, thought the power surge was the nail in the coffin, but she reluctantly setup a GoFundMe.

"We are proud people. South Philly Italian proud people. We don't ask for help. We needed help," she said.

The community responded by donating over $11,000 and sending a lot of love.

Advertisement

"I'm telling you never in a million years did I expect this and I laugh because everybody says we throw snowballs at Santa Claus and we're rough. I'll tell you what, nothing could be further from the truth in this city, especially in South Philly," Bonnett said.

If you wish to donate, please click here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest