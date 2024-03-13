Popular Starbucks in Trenton to close; city's mayor pleas with company to reconsider

Controversy is brewing over the Trenton Starbucks Community Store, which the company confirms will close on March 30.

"That’s so sad. This is our favorite Starbucks," said customer Haley Billings. "The workers here are the best too. They’re so nice. We always say that they’re really the best."

"The Starbucks location is very busy for the downtown area," said one state employee. "It gives us encouragement to walk, be outside get healthy snacks going. It’s packed in there right now, especially on warm days like this, it’s always packed."

Starbucks opened at the corner of Warren and Front Streets in 2017 as a Community Store, which is an ongoing company initiative to support economic development in diverse, underserved communities.

Shienise Mason of North Trenton started working at the store since the beginning.

"Financially, I rely on this to pay my bills so now I have to look for a new job or hopefully I can transfer to another location. I’m so discouraged, and I know that this will never be the same again," said Mason. "Heartbroken, I’m from the community so I know a lot of homeless, a lot of businesses, a lot of people just coming in and out."

Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora wrote a letter to Starbucks expressing his deep disappointment and concern, and even imploring the company to reconsider the decision and explore alternative solutions and potential avenues for collaboration.

Mayor Gusciora said the Starbucks Community Store employed hundreds of youth since opening and is the lifeblood of the capital city’s economic development.

"The City is investing into a makeover. We’re about to prepare for historic tourism with our country’s 250th celebration, so we were hoping that Starbucks would hang in there as we do the makeover of our downtown and more businesses are coming into the block," said Mayor Gusciora. "It’s unfortunate that they announced that they’re closing the store when the whole concept was not to be profit driven. I think it’s their economic bottom line, they won’t tell you that, but it has been a popular spot. It just is not able to compete with other suburban shops that have sprung up."

In a statement, Starbucks Coffee Company spokesperson Betsy McManus said:

"We continually evaluate our store portfolio to ensure it is meeting the needs of our customers and the communities we serve. After serving the Trenton community for more than six years, we will be closing the Trenton Starbucks Community Store on March 30. We look forward to serving our regulars and community members at nearby stores.

All partners (employees) are being extended the opportunity to relocate to surrounding stores in Lawrence Township, Hamilton Township, Pennington and Princeton.

As I mentioned, our relationships with local nonprofit organizations will continue. Some examples of our previous work with the Trenton-area community include:

• Collaborating with Trenton-area nonprofit organizations, such as Arm in Arm, through volunteerism and the Neighborhood Grants program – where 19 Neighborhood Grants were awarded

• Supporting hunger relief efforts with a $300k Equitable Food Access Grant to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.