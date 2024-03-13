Water found in gasoline at Camden gas station, officials say; station facing fines

article

A Camden gas station is facing new fines and penalties after water was found in the gasoline purchased by consumers over the weekend.

The Conoco station, on Admiral Wilson Boulevard, in Camden, was closed Sunday night, by L&I after more than a dozen vehicles broke down within minutes of getting gas.

After Camden’s Division of Weights and Measures tested the gasoline at the site, it was announced that one sample of gasoline contained 63.96 percent water and a second sample had 78.64 percent water from the incident Sunday.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Authorities believe heavy rain from storms Saturday swamped the area, allowing water to seep into the underground storage tanks.

About 18 customers were thought to be on the hook after their vehicles broke down, due to the water in the gasoline, officials added.

This is the second time the station was found to have water in the gas. An issue January 10, 2024, resulted in a fine for the station of $25,000.

The gas station will remain closed until they fulfill all city, Camden County and state requirements, city officials said.