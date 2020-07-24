Portion of I-76 westbound to close for repairs Friday, remain closed through the weekend

A portion of I-76 will be closed this weekend as crews continue working to repair and repave parts of the roadway.

The westbound lanes of the Schulykill Expressway will be closed from noon Friday through 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The closure will extend from University Avenue and 30th Street interchanges. The westbound University Ave. on-ramp and westbound South Street on and off-ramps will also be closed.

The same closures will also be in effect as of noon next Friday, July 31 through Monday, Aug. 3.

During this weekend’s and next week’s closures of westbound I-76, motorists coming from New Jersey will be directed to go north on I-95 and west on I-676 to access westbound I-76. Westbound local motorists will exit at University Avenue and follow posted detours to the ramp to westbound I-76.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled repair activities are weather permitting.

