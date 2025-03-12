Possible measles exposure reported at 2 Philadelphia locations: What you need to know

Health officials on Wednesday warned of a possible measle exposure at two locations in Philadelphia, but advised that there is "no threat to the general public."

The CHOP Emergency Department and the South Philadelphia Health and Literacy Center were named as two places where exposure was possible last weekend.

Officials say the measles case was contracted while traveling abroad and is not connected to the recent measles case identified in Montgomery County or elsewhere.

"We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles." said Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson.

What we know:

Health officials said the Emergency Department at CHOP and the South Philadelphia Health and Literacy Center are two places where exposure was possible.

South Philadelphia Health & Literacy CenterThis building includes CHOP Pediatric Primary Care South Philadelphia, Health Department Health Center #2, and the South Philadelphia Library, though there were no potential exposures in the library.1700 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145Friday, March 7, 2025, between 10:45 a.m. and 2:40 p.m.Saturday, March 8, 2025, between 9:05 a.m. and 1:20 p.m.

CHOP Emergency Department3401 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA, 19104Monday, March 10, 2025, 7:55 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

What is measles?

Measles is highly contagious to people who are not vaccinated against the virus, the Philadelphia Health Department explain.

Exposure to measles includes direct contact with respiratory droplets, or through droplets in the air from coughing and sneezing.

Symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy eyes, followed by rash. Measles remains contagious for four days before to four days after the rash starts.

In some people, including infants and those with weakened immune systems, it can be a very serious infection that leads to pneumonia, brain infection, or death.

Am I protected against measles?

Anyone who has received the two-dose Measles, Mumps, Rubella vaccine is protected from the virus.

"The two-dose MMR vaccine series is 97 percent effective in preventing measles infections and confers lifelong protection," Dr. Mayssa Abuali from said.

Other people immune from measles, according to the health department, were born before 1957 or have already had measles.

"If you are protected from measles, you do not have to do anything," health officials said. "Measles vaccine is extremely effective at preventing measles."

What should unvaccinated people do?

Health officials are urging unvaccinated people who were exposed or possibly exposed to measles to take several precautions.

The Philadelphia Health Department says unvaccinated people should contact a healthcare provider about getting the MMR shot.

The Health Department has additional resources on where to get vaccines on their website.

Anyone who has been exposed to measles and does not have the vaccine should stay home for 21 days.