Possibly rabid raccoon attacks students, nearby resident at Princeton University: officials

Scary moments at Princeton University this week as two separate raccoon attacks unfolded near campus over the course of two days.

Officials say a student was first attacked by a potentially rabid raccoon near Dillon Gym Monday night.

Early the next morning, a resident told officials they were attacked by a raccoon sitting on the door mat of their Hibben Road home, which is just blocks from campus.

Both raccoons exhibited behaviors often associated with rabies, such as chirping noises, unprovoked aggressive behavior and no fear of humans.

Officials say the student received post-exposure treatment, while the resident escaped without injury.

Animal Control is working to locate and capture the raccoon, and asking anyone who spots the animal to contact them.