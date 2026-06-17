Post Haste evolves with Chef Ari Miller, new martinis and menu changes

The Brief Post Haste in Philadelphia is celebrating National Martini Day with a week-long martini flight from June 17 to 21. The event features two new martinis and the farewell of the Farmer’s Dirty Martini, named one of Esquire’s 50 best. Chef Ari Miller and owner Fred Beebe are reshaping Post Haste into a food-driven restaurant focused on local sourcing.



Post Haste is marking National Martini Day with a special martini flight and a week of celebrations, according to the restaurant. From June 17 to 21, guests can try three mini martinis for $30, including two new creations and a menu mainstay that will soon be retired.

Martini week brings new flavors and a farewell classic

The martini flight includes Oy Oy Oysters, Gives You Lemons, and the Farmer’s Dirty Martini, according to Post Haste.

Oy Oy Oysters features New Jersey oyster shells infused into vodka, a kombu, apple and shallot mignonette brine, and dry vermouth.

Gives You Lemons is a dry martini with lemon-infused gin, saffron liqueur, aquavit, and citron olive oil.

The Farmer’s Dirty Martini, made with Bluecoat Gin or Penn 1681 Vodka, cherry tomato brine, tarragon, and dry vermouth, has been on the menu since opening and was named one of the 50 best martinis by Esquire magazine.

Sadly, The Farmer’s Dirty Martini will be leaving the menu after Martini Week, so martini week is the last chance to order it! Guests can drop by the bar or reserve a table for dinner, with bookings available through OpenTable.

Post Haste is located at 2519 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125.

The restaurant’s evolving food and drink program

The backstory:

Post Haste is transitioning from a bar-driven concept to a restaurant with a strong food focus, led by owner and bar director Fred Beebe and executive chef Ari Miller. Miller, formerly of Musi and the Rosewood Hotel in Washington, D.C., is known for his ingredient-driven approach and commitment to using local, seasonal products. At Musi, Miller was recognized for creative use of ingredients and was named Best Chef by Philadelphia Magazine in 2019.

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The dinner menu at Post Haste features dishes like house-baked soft pretzels, Hawaiian Kanpachi poke bowls, East Coast scallops, and steak frites with Pennsylvania pastured beef.

The bar menu, available until 11:00 p.m., includes items such as a 3-Cheese Grilled Cheese, the Post Haste Party Melt, and the Duvet Dog, filling a late-night dining gap in the neighborhood.

The bar program, led by Beebe, emphasizes local and regional sourcing, working with East Coast producers and using ingredients like kumquat and lemongrass from nearby farms. Cocktails are developed based on available ingredients, and the bar repurposes byproducts from both kitchen and bar operations, such as using espresso grounds in cocktails and converting used fryer oil into biodiesel.

The restaurant’s commitment to sustainability and community

Big picture view:

Post Haste’s philosophy centers on sourcing with integrity and building relationships with local producers.

The kitchen and bar share ingredients and techniques, using products fully and minimizing waste. Examples include making breadcrumbs from house scraps, using whey in pastry dough, and repurposing citrus pulp for aromatic sprays.

The restaurant’s design has also evolved, with a reimagined back dining room featuring rotating art curated by Caitlin McCormack. The first exhibition includes works from Philadelphia artist Sam Maitin.

Sundays at Post Haste remain Pay What You Can for food, with drinks at fixed prices, as part of an ongoing effort to make the restaurant accessible.

The kitchen’s approach is technical but approachable, with dishes that use ingredients across multiple applications. The bar continues to innovate with cocktails and an expanded wine and cider list focused on local producers.