Potential impact on vaccine appointments due to winter storm

For weeks we've seen lines stretching outside of vaccine clinics some with long-waited appointments, while others just hoping to get that lucky walk-in shot.

If you thought it was challenging getting a COVID vaccine imagine standing out there in a major snowstorm. That may be the reality next week.

Depending on the timing and intensity of the storm it may have a days-long ripple effect on hospitals, clinics, and patients.

The storm is forecasted to start late Sunday before pulling offshore Tuesday. So if you have a vaccine appointment for Monday or Tuesday there could be potential impacts.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reached out to several county and health organizations asking if there are any plans in the works due to the storm. Those we heard back from told FOX 29 they are monitoring the storm and are in contact with any partners who administer the vaccine to make sure they can do so safely. If you do have an appointment it's a good idea to keep it for now.

RELATED:

Advertisement

Weather Authority: Temperatures plunge ahead of winter storm with potential significant snow

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter