Potential listeria contamination impacting nearly 200 Philly schools; find out which ones

A potential listeria contamination has families with students in the School District of Philadelphia concerned about the health of their children.

The district released a letter Friday alerting families that the recall of certain chicken products served to students were subject to a nationwide recall because of a potential listeria contamination. Nearly 200 schools are impacted, affecting thousands of students.

These sites, meals and dates are where the food was served and when:

Pre-K: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Penne (served Oct. 8)

Pre-K children with a food allergy substitution: Chicken Strips Honey Mustard Green Bean (served between Oct. 4 – Oct. 10) and Chicken Caribbean Pineapple Sauce Rice Carrots (served between Oct. 4 – Oct. 10)

K-12 sites: Chicken w/BBQ Sauce Rice Baked Beans (served on September 23, 2024)

The district went on to say the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Division has no confirmed reports of any negative reactions to the food served and recalled.

The district provided a link to the various K-12 and PreK locations involved and that can be found here.