Potential pick for police chief under fire in chaotic, packed meeting in Delaware County

Chaos erupted at the Collingdale Borough Council meeting Tuesday night as a standing room only crowd came to protest the planned hiring of Rhaheem Blanden.

FOX 29 has learned Blanden, a Chester police detective with the Major Crimes Unit is under investigation by the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office and been on administrative leave from the department for the past eight weeks.

The investigation surrounds a claim he tipped off a suspect involved in an April homicide that police were on their way. Sources also say there is a parallel internal investigation being conducted by Chester Police.

"How dare you even contemplate to put someone under criminal investigation as our Chief of Police when we had a damn good Chief of Police" said one resident to the council.

Residents were joined by dozens of police officers from jurisdictions all over Delaware County. Some officers personally confronted Blanden face to face outside the meeting.

"It’s alleged that he tipped off a homicide suspect that police were coming to arrest him and those guys think as though he put their lives in jeopardy" said Chris Eiserman, President of the Delaware County FOP Lodge 27.

Borough council was set to vote on the hiring, but the shouting got so out of control Council President Ryan Hastings shut the meeting down after denying some people to speak. "No comment. No comment. No comment," repeated Hastings when asked about the planned hiring of Blanden.

Collingdale has been without a police chief since June when the council demoted former Chief Patrick Kilroy after six months on the job. The borough’s own mayor even questions the hire.

"There is no way we should ever, ever even think about hiring someone who is under investigation for criminal activity," said Collingdale Mayor Donna Matteo Spadea

Blanden, who spoke briefly with reporters, says he could not talk about the investigation but tells FOX 29 he’s ready to get to work if he’s hired. "Oh absolutely," he said.

Collingdale Borough Council may plan to vote on the hiring next month. The FOP and teamsters say they plan to protest that meeting as well.