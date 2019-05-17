Pottery Barn offers bean bag pool floats that will remind you of your childhood

From an avocado half to giant unicorns, there are tons of choices for pool floats this summer and Pottery Barn has added some nostalgia into the mix by offering bean bag floats.

The floats, which come in light green, teal and navy, are called the Kai Seat Lounge and are giant bean bags that float in the pool.

Pottery Barn is selling them for $199 each and they appear to be an online-only item. They are made from Sunbrella marine fabric, which is resistant to fading in the sun, mold, mildew and stains, according to the retailer's website.

Each bean bag float can support up to 300 pounds and is made in America. They are 27 inches wide, 54 inches deep for maximum comfort and 17 inches high.

The squishy retro-looking bags will definitely remind you of the days when you melted into the bean-filled chairs during your childhood.