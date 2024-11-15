Pottstown police officer shot during domestic dispute, officials say

article

An officer has been shot in Montgomery County in relation to a domestic dispute, officials announced.

The gunfire broke out near Chestnut and North Penn streets in Pottstown Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities said that police responded to an address on the 200 block of Chestnut Street for a domestic disturbance call. When they arrived, a man, William Ciccoli, Jr., and a woman were in the middle of a fight.

Police attempted to calm the situation and reduce the tension, but in doing so, officials said, Ciccoli grew more upset and tried to take away the officer’s weapons, by removing it from the officer’s holster.

In that struggle, the gun went off, hitting the officer in the hip.

The officer was treated at Reading Hospital Trauma Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said Ciccoli is in custody and facing charges.