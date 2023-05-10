Pounds of marijuana discovered hidden in air fryer being mailed from NJ to Bermuda: CBP

article

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a package mailed from New Jersey after discovering drugs inside.

According to officials, CBP officers made the discovery on May 2 while examining international parcels.

Officers say seven vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana was hidden inside an air fryer.

The package was shipped from an address in Ocean County, New Jersey, officials say.

The marijuana weighed about 7 pounds and 11 ounces with a U.S. street value of $17,000, per police.

Officials say the package was worth about $150,000 in Bermuda because high-potency marijuana is worth more across the globe.

Related article

This incident comes one week after a California man was arrested at Philadelphia International Airport for trying to travel with 72 pounds of marijuana.