Pounds of marijuana discovered hidden in air fryer being mailed from NJ to Bermuda: CBP
PHILADELPHIA - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a package mailed from New Jersey after discovering drugs inside.
According to officials, CBP officers made the discovery on May 2 while examining international parcels.
Officers say seven vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana was hidden inside an air fryer.
The package was shipped from an address in Ocean County, New Jersey, officials say.
The marijuana weighed about 7 pounds and 11 ounces with a U.S. street value of $17,000, per police.
Officials say the package was worth about $150,000 in Bermuda because high-potency marijuana is worth more across the globe.
This incident comes one week after a California man was arrested at Philadelphia International Airport for trying to travel with 72 pounds of marijuana.
