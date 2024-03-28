Poweball jackpot grows to $935M after no winner in Wednesday's drawing

The Powerball jackpot swelled to an estimated $935M after no one won Wednesday night's drawing.

The jackpot for the next drawing, which will happen Saturday night, is the fifth largest in the game's history.

The winning numbers pulled on Wednesday were 37, 46, 57, 60, 66, and Powerball 8.

Those numbers didn't match any of the tickets sold, allowing the jackpot to increase by $70M.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since January, when a player in Michigan took home $842M.

Winners can choose between a lump sum payment or annual payments that increase by 5% each year.