Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at tobacco shop in Bucks County

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  October 24, 2024
Pennsylvania
MORRISVILLE, Pa. - Another Powerball win in Pennsylvania!

The $1 million ticket was sold at Cigarette Outlet, 2 South Delmorr Avenue in Morrisville, for Wednesday's drawing.

It matched five of the five white balls drawn: 2-15-27-29-39. However, it did not match the red Powerball 20.

Cigarette Outlet will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The million-dollar win comes just days after another Powerball player won $1 million in Philadelphia.