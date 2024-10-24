Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at tobacco shop in Bucks County
MORRISVILLE, Pa. - Another Powerball win in Pennsylvania!
The $1 million ticket was sold at Cigarette Outlet, 2 South Delmorr Avenue in Morrisville, for Wednesday's drawing.
It matched five of the five white balls drawn: 2-15-27-29-39. However, it did not match the red Powerball 20.
Cigarette Outlet will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.
The million-dollar win comes just days after another Powerball player won $1 million in Philadelphia.