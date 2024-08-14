Powerball ticket worth $213.8 million sold in Pennsylvania

Hump Day just got a lot happier for one lucky lottery player in Pennsylvania!

The winner hit the jackpot with a Powerball ticket worth $213.8 million for Monday's drawing.

They have yet to come forward!

The winning ticket was sold at AJ's Pizza on Harts Run Road in Pittsburgh, which will receive a $100,000 bonus.

It matched all five white balls: 9-22-57-67-68; and the red Powerball: 14.

This marks the 20th time a Powerball jackpot has been won in Pennsylvania.