Powerball ticket worth $213.8 million sold in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Hump Day just got a lot happier for one lucky lottery player in Pennsylvania!
The winner hit the jackpot with a Powerball ticket worth $213.8 million for Monday's drawing.
They have yet to come forward!
MORE HEADLINES:
- Welcome changes coming to the Blue Route in effort to ease congestion
- Are you missing a python? Large snake found in Delaware County; owner sought
- 'Happy Gilmore 2' is casting extras in New Jersey: Everything you need to know
The winning ticket was sold at AJ's Pizza on Harts Run Road in Pittsburgh, which will receive a $100,000 bonus.
It matched all five white balls: 9-22-57-67-68; and the red Powerball: 14.
This marks the 20th time a Powerball jackpot has been won in Pennsylvania.