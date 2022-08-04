Powerball winner: Single ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins $206.9M jackpot

article

One Pennsylvania resident woke up a winner Thursday after a single ticket matched all six numbers in last night’s Powerball drawing.

The winner of the Aug. 3 drawing will claim a jackpot worth $206.9 million, with a chas value of $122.3 million.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were 9, 21, 56, 57, and 66 with a Powerball number of 11.

Players in all participating states are reminded to check their tickets as more than 589,000 tickets won cash prizes in Wednesday’s drawing.

Wednesday’s jackpot was the fifth jackpot won this year. Most recently, a single ticket sold in Vermont won the $366.7 million jackpot.

For more information, visit the Powerball website.