Suspect arrested after man with autism brutally attacked on SEPTA train

A man with autism was assaulted on a SEPTA train nearly two months ago, and now police say the person responsible is in custody.

Isaiah Miller, 25, became the victim of an unprovoked attack on a Broad Street Line subway on March 14.

Video released by police showed the suspect assaulting Miller as the train approached the Cecil B. Moore Station, leaving Isaiah with several facial injuries.

Police say a suspect, identified as 31-year-old Sieed Thomas, was arrested and charged after receiving several tips from the public.

His mom spoke to FOX 29 earlier this month, sharing how she became overwhelmed with grief seeing the disturbing video.

"He texted me that he was aware a man was following him," she said. "He was walking away, walking to the next caboose, and the man continued to follow him. I see Isaiah getting sucker punched, dragged to the ground, punched in the face repeatedly."