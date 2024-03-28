PPA to get tough on sidewalk parking and parking in front of ramps

The Philadelphia Parking Authority wants motorists to think before they park and will roll out an effort to change behavior before writing pricey tickets for the blocking of sidewalk ramps or parking on sidewalks.

On the corner of 18th and Fairmount, a black SUV is parked directly in front of the corner ramp. The ramp is there for pedestrians with mobility challenges to enter the sidewalk as well as people with strollers and other devices. But the SUV is blocking its use and Sheila Hess is not surprised.

Hess, a resident of South Philadelphia, said, "Wow, so many cars pull up so quick, even if it’s five minutes. You are there and you are oh, I can’t stand out in the street. It’s dangerous."

Born with spina bifida, Hess struggles to lift herself over curbs and onto sidewalks. The former 8-year city representative, helping market Philadelphia, she’s profiled in a public service announcement urging an end to blocking corner ramps and sidewalk parking.

Rich Lazer is the Executive Director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority. He said, "When you put your car in front of an ADA ramp, you’re going to really impact that person. How are they going to get onto the bus? How are they to cross the street? That could ruin their whole day."

Next month, using public service announcements, the PPA will urge motorists to keep the ramps clear and stay off the sidewalks. In May, after a warning period, they’ll bring out the big stick with fines ranging from $51 to $76. Lazer argued, "We want to change behavior. The idea is not to rack up violations, but to change behavior."

In North Philly, on Mt. Vernon Street, a car was parked on the sidewalk, while on Lambert Street there were three. Sheila Hess asks drivers to think of others. "They don’t realize there’s a human side to it," she said. "Just think before you park, because it does impact so many people."