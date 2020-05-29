PPA to start enforcing meter parking in June

article

The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) will start charging to park at city garages and will be enforcing meter parking as officials move to reopening.

The PPA says it will resume charging normal rates at its eight parking garages in Center City starting Monday, June 1 and will start enforcing parking meters in Center City and University City on Monday, June 8. City-wide enforcement will resume June 22.

Payment at parking garages and meter enforcement were temporarily suspended back in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

When enforcement of parking meters resumes, contact-free payment options are available. Customers are encouraged to make contact-free payments through the PPA’s mobile payment app, meterUP. Mobile payments can also be made via meterUP by calling 1-877-727-5303.

For more information on the PPA's adjustments, please click here.

