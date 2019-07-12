Preliminary 4.9 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California

article

At approximately 6:11 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday morning, a magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook the Los Angeles area, centered in Ridgecrest, California, according to the USGS.

There have been no initial reports of significant damage.

Residents in Hesperia, Manhattan Beach, Laguna Niguel and Lakewood reported being rattled by the quake.

The latest earthquake comes within a week of a 7.1 temblor that struck the region.