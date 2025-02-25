President Trump says Eagles will receive invite to visit White House: 'We hope to see them'

Ever since the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans two weeks ago, many have wondered if the champions would visit the White House.

President Trump weighed in on the topic at a recent signing of new executive orders Tuesday.

What we know:

It has been a longstanding tradition for the winners of the Super Bowl to be invited to visit the White House in Washington D.C.

However, back in 2018, after the team in green won Super Bowl LII, they did not visit the White House due to a late cancelation which was prompted by controversy with President Trump.

During the signing of the president's latest executive orders, a reporter asked Trump, "Mr. President, the Philadelphia Eagles won a Super Bowl. Are they being extended an invitation?"

"They will be. We haven't yet. But we will be," President Trump responded. "I thought it was a great performance by them. And absolutely they'll, they'll be extended that invitation… We'll do it right away. We're going to do it sometime today. And they deserve to be down here and we hope to see them."

According to President Trump, the Super Bowl champs will be extended the invitation sometime Tuesday.

Several reports have stated that the Eagles would visit the White House if invited.

According to a post on X by NFL Insider, Ian Rappaport, Eagles sources say the team ‘would be honored to visit The White House,"

ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, reported similar findings in a post to X.

What we don't know:

The Philadelphia Eagles have not released word on the impending invitation.