Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share new photo of Archie for Father's Day

Sunday is Prince Harry's first Father's Day as a parent, and he's letting the whole world know.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, posted a new photo of their son Archie to Instagram on Sunday.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 and weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces. The Father's Day post on Instagram is one of Archie's first photos shared in public.

Prince William also celebrated the occasion by posting his own photos: one with his third child Louis, and another with his father Prince Charles.