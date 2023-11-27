Expand / Collapse search

Princess Diana-inspired Eagles letterman jacket signed by Kylie Kelce gets $100k at auction

PHILADELPHIA - Going once; going twice; sold!

A Kelly Green letterman jacket inspired by one famously worn by Princess Diana in the 90s raked in $100,000 at auction this weekend.

The one-of-a-kind piece of Philadelphia Eagles history was signed by Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie.

An intense bidding war kept hiking up the price with some very generous offers.

"It Always Sunny in Philadelphia" co-creator Rob McElhenney bid $62,000!

The winner of the auction has yet to be revealed, but the money raised will benefit the Eagles' Autism Foundation.

This comes weeks after Mitchell & Ness released $400 replicas of the jacket, which sold out the same day.