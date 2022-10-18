State Police: Man dressed in clown mask, armed with sword robs Chestnuthill Township store

article

Officials with Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery where the suspect was seen wearing a clown mask and armed with a sword.

According to police, the robbery took place on Thursday at 4:54 a.m.

Authorities say the suspect walked into the back of the Uni-Mart in Chestnuthill Township and showed his sword, demanding the cashier open the register.

After taking cash, the suspect then fled into a wooded area, police say.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Trooper Weinstock at 570-646-2271.