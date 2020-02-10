Prosecutors: Mount Laurel man charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

article

A Mount Laurel man has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, prosecutors announced Monday.

Marco Pulcini, 56, has been charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child (second-degree), according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation began after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Pulcini’s online activities from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, authorities said.

Investigators say Pulcini was arrested on Feb. 7 at his residence following the execution of a search warrant and multiple electronic devices were seized and will be examined by detectives from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit.

Authorities say the investigation revealed that Pulcini utilized file-sharing software to allow others to access child pornography in his possession.

Pulcini was released following a first appearance over the weekend in Superior Court in Mount Holly.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to Linkedin, Pulcini has been a director of post production engineering at NFL Films since 1999. The National Football League, which owns NFL Films, released the following statement, “We take these matters seriously. Mr. Pulcini is no longer in the workplace, pending an ongoing criminal investigation. We have no further comment."

