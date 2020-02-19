Prosecutors: New Jersey father charged in son's accidental shooting death

article

The father of a 4-year-old boy who died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound has been charged in connection with the death, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Andrew Mack, 31, was charged with child endangerment and a weapons offense, investigators said.

Pemberton Township police were called to Maricopa Trail in Brown Mills on Feb. 7 for a report of a gunshot victim.

According to prosecutors, the investigation revealed that Andrew Mack was asleep in a bedroom with a loaded 9mm handgun next to him on the bed when 4-year-old Lincoln Mack came into the room and took the firearm. Lincoln then went into another room where he had been playing with this younger sister and shot himself in the face, investigators said.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The death of Lincoln Mack was a tragedy, and it was made all the worse by the fact that it was entirely avoidable. Our deepest sympathies are with the Mack family and all of those who loved Lincoln, however, the defendant must be held accountable for not securing his firearm. — Scott Coffina, Burlington County Prosecutor

Andrew Mack is scheduled for an initial court appearance Thursday.

