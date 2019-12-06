Prosecutors: Prostitution sting in Montgomery County leads to arrest of nine men

article

Prosecutors say two undercover operations targeting a crackdown on prostitution in Montgomery County lead to the arrest of nine men over the last month.

According to authorities, men from Philadelphia, Bucks County and Montgomery County answered online advertisements for prostitutes planted by detectives. Hundreds of men reportedly called or texted the undercover investigators and arranged a time and location, and finalized a price for sexual services.

The men, aged 35-59, were arrested upon arrival at locations in Horsham Township and Montgomery Township. Police charged each man with third-degree patronizing a prostitute.

Authorities have not released the identities of the men in an effort to refocus the attention on the severe consequences of pay-for-sex operations.

"Both men and women involved in sex-for-hire are at risk of being assaulted, robbed or subjected to other forms of violence and crimes, as well as experiencing health consequences from the behavior," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.