Suspect admits to shooting missing Berks County mom, throwing 1-year-old son into marsh: DA

Prosecutors in Berks County shared disturbing new details Monday in the disappearance and deaths of a young mother and her 1-year-old son.

What we know:

The investigation began on Sept. 13, when officers found the body of 31-year-old Junior Cabrera-Colon in the brush along River Road near Baer Park.

Investigators soon learned that Cabrera-Colon lived with 31-year-old Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo and her 1-year-old son Jeyden at a home in Reading.

Detectives questioned 61-year-old Jose Luis Rodriguez, who they say admitted to killing Cabrera-Colon and dumping his body on the roadside.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Geraldina and her son hadn't been seen since September 12.

Rodriguez later confessed to picking up Geraldina and her son on Sept. 12 and driving to East Huller Lane where investigators say he fatally shot the young mother.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Rodriguez then drove a short distance away and threw Jeyden into a swampy marsh where his body was found.

"He was partially submerged in think mud and water in an allege covered, stagnant body of water approximately 15 feet from the shoreline," Adams said.

Rodriguez admitted to having "some sort of relationship" with Geraldina and killed her because she was taking his money and wouldn't leave her husband.

Rodriguez was charged with three counts of first degree murder and other charges.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Adams called the case "tragic" and "horrific" during a Monday morning press conference.

"I can't imagine anything more horrifying than throwing that 1-year-old child into that pond of water and that child is left there to die," he added.

Fighting back tears, Adams admitted that this particular case is a "different level" and "makes you want to cry."