Protesters gather outside Russian Embassy in DC after attack on Ukraine

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:24AM
Protesters gathered outside of the Russian Embassy in D.C. after the attack on Ukraine.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Protesters gathered outside the Russian Embassy in D.C. early Thursday morning after an attack on Ukraine. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he unleashed an attack in a televised address early Thursday, drawing international condemnation.

U.S. impacts during Russia-Ukraine escalation

Expert on economics and trade John Quelch joins FOX 5 to break down what sanctions on Russia mean for us here at home.

One sign a protester could be seen holding read, "Putin stop war now," as others waved Ukrainian flags. 

In response to the initial attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will be imposing martial law in response to the Russian invasion of the country.

"This morning Russia launched a new military operation against our state. This is an unjustified deceitful and cynical invasion," Zelenskyy said.


 