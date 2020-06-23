Protesters march in Philadelphia calling to defund the police

Hundreds of protesters took to Philly streets Tuesday afternoon calling to defund the police.

The demonstration started at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue in South Philadelphia around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The event was promoted on Facebook by the Party for Socialism and Liberation-Philly

FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell reports the rally remains peaceful at this time. The rally is expected to last until 6 p.m. as protesters make their way to city hall.

Several demonstrators have been taken into custody after trying to occupy the lobby area of the Municipal Services Building. The building is currently on lockdown.

