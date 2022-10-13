'Proud of him': Nick Castellanos grandfather cheers on the Phillies in Georgia

Leonard Castellanos says it has been wonderful to watch his grandson Nick Castellanos play for the Philadelphia Phillies.

That's what he told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell at Truist Park in Georgia ahead of the National League Division Series second game, where the Phillies took on the Atlanta Braves.

As Chris navigated the stadium in the rain, he encountered Leonard, a lone Phillies fan in a sea of Braves gear.

Leonard then identified himself as the relative of a player before detailing what the experience has been like watching his grandson.

"He's one of several grandkids, but at this level, this is unbelievable," he said. "It's a pleasure."

The interview was reposted on Instagram and Twitter, gaining thousands of likes and views.

The game was delayed by several hours due to rain and the Phillies went on to lose the game, tying the series 1 -1.

Game 3 of the NLDS is set to take place at Citizen Banks Park in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.

Phillies fans remain hopeful that the team will emerge victorious against the Braves.