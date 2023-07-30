Prove your love for Subway; win free sandwiches for life by changing your name

Subway is giving away free sandwiches for life to one lucky sandwich lover.

But, there's a catch. You have to legally change your name to Subway.

The sandwich chain says it will reimburse the winner for the cost of the name change. The company will also fit that person $50,000 in Subway gift cards to be used over the winner's lifetime.

This isn't the first time they've had such a contest. Last year, they gave a man named James Kunz free Subway for life after he got a foot-long tattoo of the Subway Series logo on his upper back. 8 other people who got smaller Subway tattoos received free sandwiches for a year.

You can check out the rules and enter when the contest opens Tuesday. Click here for more information.