PSP, Philadelphia police seek 82-year-old missing, endangered man

The Pennsylvania State Police and Philadelphia police are seeking assistance locating an 82-year-old missing, endangered man.

Officials said 82-year-old Edward Mockewich was last seen near his home on the 1600 block of Jackson Street, in Philadelphia, on June 28, about 5 in the morning. He reportedly headed west. Mockewich may be confused and is thought to be at a risk of harm.

He is described as 6’ and weighs about 160 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Mockewich was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, with the lettering "Wake View is the Best View". He was wearing a navy blue jacket with Liscio’s Bakery logo on it and a dark jeff cap.

Officials added Mockewich may have been driving a gold 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis, with Pennsylvania tag GHF-5659. He is said to frequent Wawa, Dunkin', Glenview Marina in Westville, New Jersey and casinos in Atlantic City.

Anyone who has seen or has information regarding the whereabouts of Mockewich are asked to contact police by calling 911, or contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013.

